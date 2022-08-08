KCLR LIVE: Monday 8th August, 2022

On the show today:

KCLR’s Head of Sport Ken McGuire on a fantastic weekend for the Kilkenny Camogie team as they were crowned All Ireland Champions, beating Cork 1-13 to 1-12 in a nail-biting decider.

We hear a tribute to the late Johnny Barry who passed away last week. Funeral Details – Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Monday (8th August) from 4 pm with funeral prayers at 6.30 pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Tuesday (9th August) at 11 am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran’s Cemetery. House private, please.

Gearoid Teevan from The Healing Bridges Festival spoke to Eimear. It’s a new drink and drug-free festival taking place later this month and seeks to gather people for a restorative weekend on a farm in Cavan. Gearoid is 12 years sober this year and the Aiséirí Wexford Recovery Centre got him back on track.

Aisling Lonergan, mum of Katie who lead the O’Duffy Cup onto Croke Park on Sunday and ended the day by taking the cup back to Kilkenny after a super win in the All Ireland Camogie Final.

Samantha Rawson from the Canine College speaks about the importance of knowing and understanding your breed. Using toys as food vessels. The overuse of food in training in place of a relationship. What is the difference between a reward and a bribe as reinforcement?

We chat about hiking and fitness with influencer Nathalie Lennon, Mick Murphy and Paula O’Shaughnessy from the Blackstairs Mountaineers and Majella O’Neill from the Tyndall Hiking Club has some hiking tips.

Kilkenny councillor Peter Chap Cleere on back-to-school costs, it’s only a few week’s away now.

And Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather talks to us about the upcoming spell of hot weather.