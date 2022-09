Eimear is joined by a founding member of the Citizens Information Centre in Carlow Maura Dowling. She tells us the heartbreak she feels as outreaches at Tullow and Baltinglass have closed in Co Carlow and outreaches at Callan, Graiguenamanagh and Mooncoin have closed in Co Kilkenny. Volunteers are unhappy that the face-to-face service that was always offered is now discouraged.

Cllr John Coonan is raising CIB at the Kilkenny County Council monthly meeting on Friday.