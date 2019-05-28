KCLR Live: Mother of Three Seeks Help for her and Family to Find a Home

Tuesday 28th May 2019

Emma Connolly spoke to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live today on how she and her family have just three days to save themselves from homelessness.

The house Emma and her family are living in in Ballon was recently sold by the landlord.

They have found another house to rent but have now been told they’ll need to have 1,900 euro by Friday 31st May to pay the deposit and the first month’s rent, otherwise it’ll go to someone else.

Although she is a registered nurse, Emma suffers from epilepsy and is not able to work. She says she hasn’t been able to get any help from the council or the Community Welfare Office.