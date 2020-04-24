KCLR Live: Musician Michael English on “Come Sing With Me” performed by over 50 entertainers

Michael English was on with Eimear on the show to talk about “Come Sing With Me” which has over 50 entertainers on one track.

The song is written by Michael English and performed by Michael and his friends from the world of show business and is dedicated to the silent hero.

The people over the age of 70 who are cocooning, the people providing for these people, all those who are living alone throughout this pandemic, everyone working night and day to help people survive.

Click the post below to hear the song.