KCLR Live: New Search for the Missing Jo Jo Dollard and Deirdre Jacob

Retired Garda Detective Alan Bailey joins us to talk about the new search for the missing Jo Jo Dollard and Deirdre Jacob.

Fresh searches are set to get underway today as part of the investigations into what happened to Jo Jo Dollard who went missing nearly 26 years ago.

The operation is part of the cold case inquiries into the disappearance of the Callan woman and Kildare’s Deirdre Jacob who was last seen near her home in Newbridge in 1998.

Detectives do not believe both cases are linked, but are said to be investigating new leads in both inquiries.

Deirdre Jacobs case was upgraded to a murder inquiry a few years ago and as part of that investigation they are to begin searching a wooded area in Usk Little in South Kildare this morning.

It’s hoped that search could progress the investigation into Jo Jo Dollards case and the cases of other women who disappeared in the Leinster area.

The searches, in woodland close to the Wicklow border, will be extensive and are likely to continue for a number of weeks