We were broadcasting live from Tullow this morning to celebrate a remarkable family business.

O’Toole’s have been serving the people of Tullow and beyond for 45 years now and this morning we were on site for the official opening of the newly revamped store – O’Toole’s Centra Circle K.

We were reminiscing, hearing the family story as well as looking towards an exciting future for this local success story.

Listen back here: