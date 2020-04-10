KCLR Live: Painting the Blues Away…

Who’d have thought getting your hands on a few tins of paint could create such excitement.

KCLR Live listeners, much like everybody in the country, are OBSESSED with paint right now.

I’ve been fielding calls all week from people who are asking where they can get it… A caller rang from Graiguenamanagh today and almost whispered down the phone, “where can I get it?” It’s like we’re talking about contraband at this stage…

Woodies started doing deliveries online and quickly sold out of all paint. Thankfully, there are fantastic local businesses out there like the Paint Hub in Carlow who are still delivering. They are so busy keeping up with orders over the phone and from www.thepainthub.ie.

I could hardly believe my luck when my order arrived this afternoon just in time for the Easter weekend. It’s been so hectic in work that I reckon painting is the ideal way to switch off the brain. Ask me on Monday if I still agree… and it might be a different story!

Thanks to ex-councillor David Kennedy who lives in Inistioge for giving me great DIY tips on the show today. David is a painter by trade and he reminded me that prep is everything. You can listen back to his interview here. A power wash is the right job… thankfully the weatherman was busy washing the walls last weekend so I’ve got a head start there.

Inspired by Kate Gaynor’s signature rainbow with the Paint Hub, I’m hoping to bring some colour to a very dull back garden wall.

Once upon a time, I’d get a thrill out of painting the town red… Painting a wall red at this stage is the height of it as we enter another weekend of lock down. Never mind, as I’m just super grateful to have a happy and healthy family. That’s all any of us really need.