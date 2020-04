The HSE’s Paul Fallon oversees Mental Health Engagement in the South East. He says there are a number of resources available to help.

Anyone who has previously used the HSE’s mental health services should contact their communal team.

Alternatively, a Freephone helpline can direct people to help on 1800-111-888.

Here’s some documents that can help.

Covid-19 FAQ for Families and Supporters

Covid-19 FAQ for Service Users

Recovery Hub leaflet

Sanity Savers (things to do to keep yourself busy while in isolation)