Khan Kiely, Khans Books James’s Street, Kilkenny joins Eimear in studio to talk books and reading.

Khan was 13 before she learned to read but has a particular interest in fostering early reading and providing speciality books for children with extra challenges such as autism.

Khans Books is the largest dyslexia book specialist in Ireland and has a huge selection of early readers and accessible books for all ages, abilities and price ranges at Khans Books

khansbooks.ie