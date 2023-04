Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin cancels KCLR interview after his tweet goes viral. He tweeted an image by Dublin artist Mála Spíosarí of famine-era evictions, which has been reimagined to include private security officers and Gardai.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Brian O’Donoghue and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick, commented on this matter.