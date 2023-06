KCLR LIVE:

Relay for Life Kilkenny takes place at the Kilkenny Rugby Club this coming weekend. This year’s theme, “Everyday Heroes,” highlights the incredible strength and resilience of individuals who have faced cancer head-on. It’s a celebration of their bravery and the unwavering support they receive from their loved ones and the community. Patsie Cummins of Relay for Life tells us all we need to know on the show.