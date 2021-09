Eimear speaks to Paul Ward of Paulie’s Bootcamp as he gets ready for the Virtual Dublin City Marathon.

This year they are running for Elaine Buggy. Elaine was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in May and has had to have surgery and is still receiving ongoing treatment for her condition.

Eimear chats with Elaine too as she tells us how grateful she is for all the local support she is receiving.

You can help support Elaine and her family by donating here

Listen back here: