Frustrated parents living in rural Kilkenny are highlighting the shortage of school bus places.

The new school year is just days away, however, KCLR Live has been contacted by dozens of families who have no transport to get their children to school.

Gowran, Paulstown and Ballyhale appear to be worst hit.

Bus Eireann has admitted it’s a lottery in some cases where demand is greater than the number of seats available… Here’s what happened on KCLR Live this morning: