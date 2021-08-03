Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: ‘September Sounds’ – A showcase for Kilkenny musicians

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 03/08/2021

Joanna Cunningham, Executive Director at the Watergate Theatre joins Edward Hayden to discuss the upcoming ‘September Sounds Series’.

Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Watergate Theatre are inviting professional and/or early-career musicians to apply to perform at one of the three proposed concerts to take place between the 24th-26th September 2021.

  • CLASSICAL | JAZZ Woodstock Gardens – Friday September 24th 5-9pm
  • INDIE | ROCK | POP Ballykeefe Amphitheatre – Saturday September 25th 7-11pm
  • TRAD | FOLK  Butler Gallery Courtyard – Sunday September 26th 7-11pm

More details on September Sounds: HERE

 

