KCLR Live: Siobhan Gleeson From Ballyragget living in New Zealand who are relaxing lockdown measures

New Zealand is a country where the handling of Covid-19 has been praised for its early and tough stance to “Unite Against Covid-19”.

They have a population of five million people and announced a state of national emergency on March 25, and went to “Level 4” lockdown later that day, shutting down travel into the country.

We caught up with Siobhan Gleeson who is a Quality Advisor with the local council there.

She’s a mother and says there is a lot of anxiety and concern amongst parents about the return to school/daycare.