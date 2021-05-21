KCLR Live: Sod Turning on the South East Greenway

The first sod on the South East Greenway will be turned today after almost coming to a “shuddering stop”

That’s according to Wexford Cllr Ger Carthy, who’ll be joining Cllr Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, to mark the milestone this afternoon.

Cllr Carthy explains the reasoning behind the proposed changes, his disappointment at the decision around the Rosslare line and the fact that the proposed New Ross to Waterford greenway is lucky not to have met a similar fate.

Kilkenny’s Fine Gael Cllr Fidelis Doherty outlines her hopes for the future of the project.