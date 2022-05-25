Catch UpKCLR BlogKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Spectacular local efforts to buy and transport a second bus and medical supplies to Ukraine

Vanessa McGrath 25/05/2022
Mission Ukraine

We hear from Pat Lee who with his wife, sourced and bought a bus and a people carrier to Poland. Pat and Noel Doyle drove from Baltinglass to Krakow with the vehicles packed with supplies. The vehicles have since been put to use transporting people to safety.

They now need €12,000 to buy a bus and pay for transportation and medical supplies. To raise funds, a tractor run and a junior tractor in Baltinglass on Sunday, 29th May at 2.30 pm. Registration is in Germaine’s Hotel from 1 pm and all are welcome to attend. He also set up an iDonate page where you can donate – Mission Ukraine.

 

