KCLR Live : Splashdash Theatre Group presents Treasure Island

Slapdash Theatre are staging ‘Treasure Island’ in Visual 23rd – 25th May. Before there was Jack Sparrow, there was Long John Silver and his crew of mutinous mates……Upon finding a treasure map in his parents’ inn, young Jim Hawkins joins a rag tag crew of buccaneers on route to the Caribbean to find buried treasure. With treasure maps, planks to be walked, black spots, crosses and double crosses, parrots, eye patches, one legged men and of course, plenty of rum…#PiratesAreComing