Thursday 17th October 2019

Kilkenny Mother Carol Breannan joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR, as they still wait for access to Spinraza. Getting access to a bed in Temple Street childrens hospital is delaying a young Kilkenny boys access to treatment that was approved 4 months ago. The HSE gave the green light to Spinraza for Isaac Brennan back in June but he and others approved for the drug are still waiting to get it..

Listen Back to the interview below.