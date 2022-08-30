KCLR LIVE: Supports Now Available Locally for Men Experiencing Domestic Abuse

Donna Ayton, Men’s Domestic Abuse Support Worker with Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre, tells us about the supports that have become available locally for men experiencing domestic abuse.

Men in Ireland are often forgotten when it comes to domestic abuse, often represented as perpetrators but not as victims. Domestic abuse will affect 1–7 men in their lifetime, yet most media concentrate on the female figures of 1–5. The Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre wants the men of Carlow and surrounding areas to know there is support available. They offer a support and information service, funded by the department of justice, that offers: support and understanding information on court orders, social welfare options, housing court accompaniment service and more.

You can contact Donna Ayton on 083 006 5242 for more information.