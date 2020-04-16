KCLR Live: Teamwork and courage pulling healthcare workers through crisis, says Kilkenny doctor

A top Kilkenny doctor says healthcare workers are afraid while fighting the battle against Covid19 but are finding courage through their team support and the vital need for them to keep fighting for our communities.



Dr John Cuddihy is the chairman of Carlow Kilkenny/St Luke’s Hospital Local Integrated Care Committee (LICC) and coordinates the care of patients between hospitals and GPs.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning, he expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the two deceased healthcare workers who passed away this week.

Both staff members worked St Luke’s Hospital and had been diagnosed with Covid19.

“It rattled me last night when I heard. They were taken from us in such a cruel way,” Dr Cuddihy said.

“It brings it home in a raw way. Our colleagues are braving battling on.#

“We are all afraid, every one of us but we all afraid together. We are not on our own. And it’s this togetherness and teamwork and courage that helps us carry on.

“But what choice do we have? Our friends, our families, our fathers, our cousins, ournext-door neighbours are ill and they need our help. What more can I say.”

He said Ireland was in a global scramble with other countries for testing equipment and reagent for labs and for PPE.

“This is unchartered waters that we are in and people in all levels in the health service were working hard to get the support right for those on the frontline. These people have thrown the clock out the window and are hard at it.”

He said there would be a lot of reflection when the crisis was over.

“But this is not the time for finger pointing. This is the time for coming together to work as best we can with the resources we have.”

He said the goodness needs to come out of everyone now and we need to go gentle with ourselves.

“In order to save lives, please listen to the common sense, to simple instructions. Keep your distance, keeping inside. keeping hands clean, coughing etiquette – all the basic simple rules will keep you well and above all will keep your family members well,” he said.