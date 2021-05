Eimear is joined by Olga Barry, Director of Kilkenny Arts Festival and Deputy John Paul Phelan to discuss the stories making headlines this week.

This week’s conversation touches on the latest updates to the HSE ransomware attack, the unseasonal weather, the not-guilty verdict given in the tragic Deirdre Morley case, and what we can look forward to from the upcoming lifting of restrictions, and the return of arts and culture to the people of Kilkenny and Carlow.