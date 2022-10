World Vegan Day takes place on Tuesday November 1st. This year the day is being marked by over 100 restaurants and cafe’s around the country offering a special vergan dish or menu.

Lucy Glendinning and Gerry Boland of Full Irish Vegan joined Eimear to discuss the importance of the day and how local eateries can get on board to help spread the vegan message of “health, happiness and compassion”.

Listen back here: