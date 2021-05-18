KCLR LIVE: The Housing Crisis – Living at home after 30 and stricter rules for the housing list

Housing issues come to the fore as Thomas (33) explains how he’s still living at home with his parents and has been on the housing list for 16 years but received a letter yesterday morning saying he had been rejected for a new local scheme.

More on housing solutions with Cllr Maria Dollard who is calling for an innovative approach to housing policy.

Finally we hear from Michael Leahy, Senior Executive Officer, Kilkenny County Council’s Housing Department on how the application process to get on the housing list is being toughened.