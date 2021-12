KCLR LIVE was broadcasting from the Parade in the heart of Kilkenny City. Eimear Ní Bhraonáin kept the spirits high on The Christmas County Tour brought to you with thanks to Kilkenny County Council.

We chatted to a number of local businesses about what they have in store for Christmas and the New Year with tons of gift ideas to help you Shop Kilkenny and support your local businesses this year.

Listen back to Thursday’s KCLR Live as we stock up on Christmas cheer and #ShopKilkenny.