KCLR Live: The Sheephouse Lane Toll Bridge crew who’ve raised €220 for frontline workers so far

The members of the Sheephouse Lane Toll Bridge crew were on today with Eimear.

Noel Doherty the father was on with Cian and Cliona about their venture on the Thomastown to Mount Juliet Road,

They have raised €220 for frontline workers so far from their Toll Bridge, if you want to pass, you MUST pay the toll of €2 and anyone who does not pay will be squirted with water guns from an acceptable social distance ·

The kids are Fiadh (5), Shauna (9), Cian (12, instigator), and neighbours Cliona Ryan (15 artist), Eoin Ryan (10).