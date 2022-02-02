KCLR LIVE: The Twilight Community Group on the reality of racism in Kilkenny and the inspiring efforts to tackle it

Michael Ibriham, Murty Brennan and Frank Cody, members of the Twilight Community Group Kilkenny join us to discuss the prevalence of racism locally and the work by Twilight to foster inclusion and tackle discrimination.

Michael Ibriham shares his experience of persistent racism in Kilkenny and the lack of action from the authorities when it is reported.

Twilight is an NGO that promotes inclusion and tackles discrimination and stigmatisation through workshops, non-formal learning programs, youth exchange, and other projects.