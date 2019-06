Monday 17th June

Leanne Cantwell joins Eimear Ní Bhraonáín in studio today to give her top parenting tips for Summer.

Leanne is a qualified therapist and owns ‘Little Moments’ which is based in Kilkenny. She offers a range of different services which include child, adolescent and adult psychotherapy, mindfulness programs and parenting programs.

She also offers tailored therapeutic plans for parents and their children.