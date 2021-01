While it’s been a New Year unlike any other so far, many of our resolutions remain unchanged.

After a bit of overindulgence at Christmas, losing weight and getting more active is still a common goal for a lot of people this January.

But how can we go about it with all the gyms closed for the foreseeable?

For all the tips to get fit from home, our reporter Shauna McHugh grilled Kilkenny fitness instructor Davey Jones.

Here’s what he shared with us: