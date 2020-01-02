KCLR Live : Thursday 02nd January 2020 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Micháel Cunningham on the parole of Gordan Molloy, Cllr Eugene McGuinness on the death of another horse in Kilkenny, Ania and Agatha about the Pan European Campaign, Thomastown Pharmacist Marie Healy on Flu and Cold preventions, Anne Neary with her Hot and Spicy Vegtabe Soup and lots lots more…..