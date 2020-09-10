KCLR Live: Thursday 10 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Kilkenny man in London Seamus McGarry tells us about life in the UK amid Brexit tensions.

Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agent Association explains whats happening with international travel.

Michael Fortune talks scallions and folklore.

Legal expert Martin O Carroll discusses the legal issues with Leaving Cert results.

Shauna Ray Lacey asks why pubs can open but expectant mothers can’t have support during hospital check ups and scans.



Vice President Carlow College Helen Maher discusses why the college is disappointed with the outcome of the laptop scheme.

Part Two:

Carlow man PJ Byrne has been appointed President of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce’s Irish Chapter. He talks about international trade, Brexit and emigration.

Anne Neary gives us some great food tips for feeding hungry children after school.

Sinn Féin’s Education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD tells us about our overcrowded classrooms.



Journalist Tadhg Enright checks in from the UK following the proposal of controversial legislation that upsets EU and Irish trade talks.