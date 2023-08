KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Edwina Grace popped along to Tuesday’s blood donation clinic to meet some of those attending and find out what encouraged them there. Many would consider a silent retreat for 2023/2024. More on this. We hear from a Carlow poet who is taking part in the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival. General manager of St. Luke’s Hospital Niamh Lacey on the rising cases of covid there & more.