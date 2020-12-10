KCLR Live: Thursday 10th December, 2020

Finian Murray, Senior Health Promotion and Improvement Officer for Men’s Health, HSE talks to us ahead of the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland launch of their research findings into the health and well being of men and boys across the country.

James Walsh of Walsh’s Toyota tells us about the car trade during the pandemic.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery tells us how to prep for Christmas and how to cook a turkey crown.

Sean Defoe, Newstalk Political Correspondent gives us the latest on Brexit negotiation talks.

We hear from the ESB on how suspected criminal damage is to blame for power outages in Purcellsinch.

Parent, Tina Hughes Phelan expresses concern for school children who are freezing in school.

Martin Cornally, Operations Director of the Village Childcare and Community Services appeals for help with their Christmas hamper appeal,

And, Edwina Grace is reporting live from one of the mandatory intoxicant checkpoints being rolled out across Kilkenny over the festive period.