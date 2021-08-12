KCLR LIVE: Thursday 12 August, 2021

On Thursday’s KCLR Live:

Sprinter Marcus Lawler tells us all about his experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games where he ran a seasonal best, finishing in 6th place in his 200 metres heat.

Rachel Fenlon, four-time Leinster Champion Boxer joins us from Paulstown Boxing Club to talk about her experience as a woman in the sport and her hopes for the future.

29 athletes have qualified for the Paralympics, which get underway on August 24th, among them Kilkenny woman Mary Fitzgerald who’ll compete in shot put and equestrian hopeful, Tipperary native Rosemary Gaffney who lives in South Kilkenny.

Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey with Sex Therapy Solutions joins us to talk about the importance of communication in and out of the bedroom.

Mr Stuart Edwards, UPMC Aut Even is answering your questions about knee and hip pain and shares some advice on how to look after your knee joints.

Heritage Week begins this Saturday and to tell us about some of the events and activities to look forward to, we are joined by Derbhala Ledwidge, Heritage Officer Kilkenny County Council, Fiona O’Toole, Carlow County Council Library Services and Mary Anne Vaughan of the History Fix programme.

Author Fiona Dillon tells us about a new project which she will be launching in September – the Freddy Buttons ‘By Children, For Children’ writing programme.

