KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 12th January 2023

Catch up on today's show with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond12/01/2023

Pete “The Builder” to the rescue, he  has the advice Orla was looking for on yesterday’s show. We go live to the Young Scientists in Dublin. A powerful piece by KCLR’s Amy McLoughlin that will resonate with all women on the first anniversary of the murder of Ashling Murphy. A specialist in public health tells us why your children should get the flu vaccine. We talk to community activists about how a volatile group of people are being whipped up and are demonstrating outside asylum centres. Finally, we reveal the secret to finding love this year? Date like a man & more!

