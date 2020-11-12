KCLR Live: Thursday 12th November, 2020

We catch up with little Emmie Nolan in Carlow and her mum Shauna Ray Lacey about her role in a new Christmas ad.

We ask Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie how early is too early for Christmas decorations, after 72% of you on our Insta Poll say we should decorate.

US President Elect, Joe Biden says “If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough”. Biden’s Irish cousins say that without Ballina, there were would be no Biden, but is there a link closer to home?

Professor Anthony Staines, professor of Health Systems at DCU looks at where we are in relation to Covid restrictions.

KCLR96FM CEO John Purcell talks about the future of public service broadcasting and the impact of Covid-19 on the media sector.

Micheal Cunningham shares memories of his daughter Ciara Campell, on the anniversary of her murder.

From Lads to Dad’s founder Dave Saunders on building a support network for Dad’s.

Irish Water address Environmental Protection Agency concerns about sewage in our local rivers.