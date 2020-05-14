KCLR Live: Thursday 14th May 2020 (Full Show)

On today’s show…

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin tackles all the issues of the day including how parents are juggling homeschool and work. She talks to Simon Lewis principal of Carlow Educate Together.

Dr Shane Timmons of the ESRI gives us an interesting insight into perception versus the reality of people’s behaviour in lockdown.

Lots of guests including HSE Chief Officer South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White who reveals how the frontline is dealing with the pandemic, testing for frontline, childcare issues for health staff and more.

Fun feature too with cookery from Anne Neary and the amazing Des Willoughby of Celtic Brothers partakes in some on air kitchen karaoke with thanks to Newhaven Kitchens.

PART ONE



PART TWO

