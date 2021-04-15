Inaction since Tuam discovery. We talk to Sinn Fein Deputy Kathleen Funchion, who is chair of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, about proposed legislation to oversee exhumations of remains at former mother and baby homes.

“Cat’s got the Lotto cream!” One Kilkenny player is waking up €12.7 million euro richer this morning.

Johnny Barry gets the second jab. We find out how he’s doing today as we also find out that people aged 69 can register for their vaccine online this morning.

Housing in Carlow-Kilkenny – some of you say the housing list is a mystery and you’re not sure what criteria you need to meet to be plucked from the list. We ask two local councillors for their views on housing.

It’s Thursday so that means we’ll be catching up with our sex therapist Audrey Casey who will answer your male listener questions on performance anxiety.

In part two of today’s show, we find out more about arthritis from a young and active Kilkenny mother living with the condition.

Coillte appeals Carlow County Council’s decision to refuse planning for a wind farm in the Mount Leinster area.

Anne Neary’s in the kitchen and fresh pasta with asparagus.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-live-thursday-15-april-2021