KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 15th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Dennis Buggy of Buggy Coaches Ltd Castlecomer on the news that Buggys Coaches routes between Kilkenny and Castlecomer and Kilkenny and Ballyragget will cease this Friday.

Siobhain Myles Nolan, a healthcare worker at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge, speaks with Eimear. She expresses her disappointment that they have yet to receive their frontline healthcare workers’ bonus.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Larysa Gerasko joins Eimear in the studio as she visits Kilkenny today.

Eimear chats with Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu, who fled from Ukraine earlier this year. She was studying medicine over there. Racheal tells Eimear that she is in limbo, as what they are being offered now is not what they hoped for.

Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie on lowering our flag to half mast on government buildings.

Rory O’Connor or “Rory’s Stories” is in the visual tonight. He tells Eimear what people can expect from the show.

Lorna McGrath, Service Manager, Éist on the Colm Hutton Annual Golf Scramble, that is happening this weekend in aid of Éist Cancer Support Centre.

Denise Walsh of Rustique Hair Salon, Kilkenny on how the rising cost of energy is affecting businesses like hers.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery joins Eimear for her usual Thursday cookery slot.