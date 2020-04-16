KCLR Live: Thursday 16 April 2020

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Part One – 10am to 11am

Fr Paddy Byrne led a tribute of prayer and condolence to the two members of staff from St Luke’s Hospital who died this week, having been diagnosed with Covid19.

Local GP Tadhg Crowley talks about the importance to staying strong and adhering to social distancing restrictions to support our frontlines.

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peter Cleere offers his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and appeals to listeners to stay home and stay safe and support our healthcare workers.

Dr John Cuddihy tells Eimear that healthcare workers are afraid but are united and courageous as a team.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor tells listeners about her brave family on the frontline.

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Local businessman Pat Comerford, Flower Power talks about life and gardening in lockdown.

Resident Joan Galwey talks about a housing development on Sion Road.

Anne Neary gives us some top baking tips.

