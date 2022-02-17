KCLR LIVE: Thursday 17 February, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

We hear a compelling argument in favour of a discount supermarket for Castlecomer. Dick Dooley (Dick Dooley Butchers) says that small stores are losing out on footfall with households doing their weekly shopping outside of the town.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor announces that Carlow is now on track for a new women’s refuge following Tusla review.

Rag Week 2022 for Carlow IT is set to kick off on 20th February. Campaign Organiser Jack Fitzpatrick tells us what’s in store for students.

Sex & Relationship Coach Audrey Casey has some advice for a listener who no longer finds his wife attractive due to pandemic weight gain.

Paul Sherwood, Chairperson of the Press Photographers Association Ireland talks to us ahead of tomorrow’s PPAI Awards 2022.

Cllrs Eugene McGuinness & Maria Dollard debate the bid to overturn Kilkenny’s one-way system.

We hear for Kilkenny’s Tiktok sensation, Fiona Bergin. The hilarious 23-year-old has amassed millions of views on the platform.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School shares a recipe for Italian Broccoli and Salmon Bake.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly tells us about the orange weather warnings ahead of Storm Eunice.