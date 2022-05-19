KCLR Live: Thursday, 19th May 2022

KCLR Live;

On Thursday’s show,

Cllr Will Paton and Cllr John Pender discusses the malicious fires in Tullow Town that cost over €14,500 in fire brigade charges.

Mary Amond O’Brien and Vonnie Bolton, members of Carlow Community Choir & enCÓRe, tells us about their event called ‘All We Need is Love’ in St. Mary’s Church, Castle Hill, Carlow on Sunday 22nd May at 4pm in aid of Carlow Ukrainian Response.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Therapist with Sex Therapist, tells us the 5 Sex Languages.

Elaine Nic Reamoinn all about The Ultimate Outdoor Singles Weekend happening on Saturday, 18th June and Sunday, 19th June in Graiguenamanagh.

Neil Galway, Director of Postgraduate Studies in Planning in the School of the Natural and Built Environment at Queen’s University Belfast, is leading students doing the health check for Kilkenny City.

Michael Brophy, Owner of Clone Manor Farm Guesthouse, appeal for a car to transport for the Ukrainians they are housing in the guesthouse at the moment.

We hear more on the drugs epidemic in Carlow. Sgt Conor Egan, Tommy Murphy and Pat Deering were on with Eimear to talk about the ‘Drugs Ruin Lives’ initiative

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery chats about putting together salads for Communions.