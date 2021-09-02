KCLR LIVE: Thursday 2 September, 2021

On today’s show:

A man in his 50s is being questioned for murder by Carlow Gardaí. Stephen Breen, Crime Editor at The Sun has been following the story.

With the easing of restrictions looming, we’re talking to Dr Tadhg Crowley of Ayrfield Medical Centre about “Personal Responsibility” and what measures we can take as individuals

Declan Quigley, Head of Ras na mBan is discussing Rás na mBan which is set to return to Kilkenny this month after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year’s international cycling event will take place from the 8th to the 12th of September.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions is talking lavish sex parties with an exclusive guest lists and couples who swing. Brought to you with thanks to Play Blue Kilkenny

Deputy Kathleen Funchion joins us in-studio to talk about the government’s new multi-billion euro government plan and the recent development that GSK has established an information service for former mother and baby home residents that had taken part in pharmaceutical trials.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery, Nigel Cooke of The Coffee Coop and Declan Rice, CEO of Kilkenny LEADER Partnership joins us to talk about food, tourism and tasty treats.

