KCLR Live: Thursday 20 August 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Liam McCabe of the South East Mountain Rescue Team tells Edward about the spate of call outs.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what Storm Ellen has in store next.

We chat about Covid testing in the workplace with HR expert Alan Hickey, Associate Director for Advisory with Peninsula Ireland.

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’ Connor discusses Covid testing for teachers, coalition tensions and confusion around the new restrictions.

Part Two:

Did you know that the Disney’s farmed in Carlow in the 1800s? Jimmy O’Toole is bursting with fascinating facts about Grange.

The Queen of Cookery Anne Neary gives us some chocolate cake secrets from Ryeland House Cookery School.

Nicola Purcell of the Dance Republic Studios in Carlow isn’t pleased with the new restrictions.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Lyons outlines the proposal for a one-way system in Callan.