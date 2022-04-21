KCLR LIVE: Thursday 21 April, 2022

On Thursday’s show:

A decision to turn off light at M9 motorway junction criticised for leaving exit in “total darkness”. We hear from Cllrs John McDonald and Eugene McGuinness.

Sinn Féin proposes creating a child maintenance agency to assist lone-parent families to pursue support from the child’s other parent. Claire Kerrane, Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Social Protection and Rural Development tells us more.

A nationwide study outlines shocking rates of sexual harassment among Irish adolescents. Dr Michelle Walsh, Psychotherapist and Counsellor Trainer at Rape Crisis Midwest discusses her findings.

John Cahill will launch his candidacy for People Before Profit on Thursday 21st of April at 7 pm. The Carlow health care worker tells KCLR Live about his views, his motivations to run and what he proposes to do for the people of Carlow.

Fr John Dunphy tells us about the Solemn Novena of Our Lady of Perpetual Help beginning on Monday 25th April and will run for nine consecutive Monday nights.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery and Tetiana Kuschyk join Eimear in studio to chat about Ukrainian Easter traditions and food.

You can get in touch with the show today by emailing [email protected] or leaving a voicemail on the hotline – 056 7796241.