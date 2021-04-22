KCLR Live: Thursday 22 April, 2021

On today’s KCLR Live…

Sinn Fein’s Andy Gladney, Councillor Tommy Kinsella, and Martin O’Brien of Mullicháin Cafe discussed the cutting down of trees in St. Mullins, and whether the council were doing enough to combat the issue of shrubbery in the area.

Nicky Kealy, a board member of Irish Guide Dogs For The Blind, and John Grace, a member of the Irish Wheelchair Association, chatted with Eimear about the importance of accessibility to local businesses as society begins to re-open.

Sex and Relationship coach Audrey Casey discussed porn dependency or porn addiction. Does it exist and when does it become an issue?

Dr. Mary O’Kane, the author of ‘Perfectly Imperfect Parenting: Connection, Not Perfection’, explains why not meeting our child’s every need might not be such a bad thing.

John Masterson chatted from Cillin Hill ahead of his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery talks us through a Mediterranean vegetable and pesto tart.

Finally, learn how you can win a fabulous two-night family staycation at the Kilford Arms Hotel, thanks to our friends at Kilkenny Tourism!