KCLR LIVE: Thursday 23 September, 2021

Mary Butler, Minister for Mental Health and Older People speaking to KCLR Live about the establishment of a new Crisis Resolution Team and the horrific online bullying that forced her to leave Facebook

Let’s Talk Weddings Awards 2021 Supplier of the Year winner, Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes

Anne Healy started her business initially as a hobby to share good luck with friends and family and now creates bespoke good luck horseshoes for all occasions.

Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach with Sex Therapy Solutions has some advice on what tv shows portray sex, gender identity and other teen issues in a positive way and how you can use these shows to spark conversations with your teen.

Helen Mallon, Step By Step Paulstown shares her reaction to the end of close contacts and what that means for childcare providers.

Mark Dunne, Vice President, Education Officer IT Carlow Student’s Union

USI Protest starting at 12 at the Dail – No Keys, No Degrees – Mark is sleeping out at the Dail tonight, encouraging budget funding for student accommodation.

Orna O’Brien, Dietitian with Irish Heart Foundation is calling on men to use the month of September to Reboot their Lives and generally pay more attention to the health of their hearts.

Anne Neary, Ryeland House Cookery shares her recipe for Beef Bourguignon.

