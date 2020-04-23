KCLR Live: Thursday 23rd April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…

We spoke to Carmel Everard from Ballycallan, she’s part of the Kilkenny outreach group for Chernobyl Children International. The sad news emerged yesterday that some of the children and carers in Vesnova Institution have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Alma Feeley was on to talk about her shock at the amount of people in Kilkenny and does Kilkenny City think the lockdown has been lifted? She said there was was a queue of traffic down Patrick Street and a queue of traffic stretching from John’s Bridge up to The Parade.

We heard from Brendan Hayes in Spain. He’s been there for 20 years and tells us what it’s like now there during Covid-19.

Laura O’Neill from Kilkenny was on, she’s in New Zealand and she’s a magician, musician and soul priestess. We heard one of her songs called ‘Queen of Hearts’ from the album ‘A Year of Silver Moons’.

And Anne Neary was making some mascarpone and strawberry tart. (See bottom of page for recipe)

