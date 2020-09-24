KCLR Live: Thursday 24 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Mary Williams tells Eimear that she is looking for a long lost friend – Kathleen from Paulstown.

Dr Tadhg Crowley talks about looming lockdowns, Covid vaccines and the controversial comments made by the Sweedish former epidemiologist.

Adina Descalescu of Kilkenny Salt Therapy talks about the benefits of the therapy.

Garda Andy Neill takes us through Community Assist.

Part Two:

Angela Doyle Stuart tells Eimear about her time working with Dustin and Socky on The Den.

Andrea Lyons and Siobhan Forrest have launched Peaches Boutique online.

PJ Cleere, Disability Federation of Ireland discusses ‘Make Way Day’ campaign.

Killian Cannon of Tullow’s Clever Agri Components talks to Eimear about his business.

The show closes with a happy ending for Mary, looking for her long-lost friend.