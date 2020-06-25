KCLR Live: Thursday 25 June 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Mary Lou McDonald chats with Eimear about the Programme For Government as well as her personal recovery from Covid-19.

Barber Mark Donegan talks about the challenge for their industry as they prepare to reopen.

Travel writer Eoghan Corry updates us about travel restrictions.

Keith Jordan is looking for a new gym home and keen to know when full contact sports can kick-start.

Part Two:

Dr Stuart Edwards Orthopaedic Surgeon at Aut Even tells Eimear about how private and public hospitals coped over the last three months.

Anne Neary feels like chicken tonight and she has the perfect recipe.

Bishop Dermot Farrell gives some clear direction on returning to mass.

Shane O’Keeffe chats about the Euros. Yes, sports stories at last.

